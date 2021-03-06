Hancock Whitney Corp Has $206,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 368,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 273,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.