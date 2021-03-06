Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HNRG opened at $1.68 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.