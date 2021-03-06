GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 28th total of 133,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GXGX remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 646,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. GX Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GX Acquisition by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,116,000. Omni Partners LLP boosted its stake in GX Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 252,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

