GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post $157.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.76 million and the lowest is $156.60 million. GW Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $714.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $217.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 26,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $296,213.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,365.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,208 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,290. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

