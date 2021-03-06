Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Up 51.6% in February

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the January 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,040. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

