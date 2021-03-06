Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$39.00. The company traded as high as C$29.99 and last traded at C$28.80, with a volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.49.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at C$453,270.

The firm has a market cap of C$804.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.28.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

