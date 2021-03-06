GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.34. GSI Technology shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 125,040 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $198,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,810 shares of company stock valued at $462,610. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GSI Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.