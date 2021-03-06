Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gryphon Gold stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Gryphon Gold alerts:

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.