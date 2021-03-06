Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Gryphon Gold stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Gryphon Gold
Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.