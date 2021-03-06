GridCoin Market Cap Hits $4.85 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $14,396.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

