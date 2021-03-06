GridCoin (GRC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.97 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $12,663.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

