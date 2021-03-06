Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 22%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) traded down 22% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.88. 2,701,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,534,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

