Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the January 28th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 606,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,251 shares of company stock worth $20,440,779. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

