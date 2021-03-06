Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. 3,801,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,651. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $296.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPL. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

