Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years.
Shares of AJX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
