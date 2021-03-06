Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years.

Shares of AJX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

