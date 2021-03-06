Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.