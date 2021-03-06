Grand Central Investment Group Takes $725,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.6% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

