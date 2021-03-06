Grand Central Investment Group Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

