Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.51. 5,751,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,860. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 417.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

