Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366,243 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

