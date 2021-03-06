Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

