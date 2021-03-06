Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 274 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 265.44 ($3.47).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.55 ($4.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.