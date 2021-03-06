GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 10,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,592. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

