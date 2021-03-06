George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$115.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston stock opened at C$99.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.63. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$84.01 and a 52 week high of C$108.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,965.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,775.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.