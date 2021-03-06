Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Down 9.3%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price fell 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.63. 670,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 708,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $143.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 3,151,260 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.