Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEGYF. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

GEGYF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

