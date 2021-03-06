GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.03

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 129904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

