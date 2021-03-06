GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.75 ($35.00).

G1A stock opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.83 and a 200 day moving average of €29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

