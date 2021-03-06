GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 442,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,674. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

GCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

