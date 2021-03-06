GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTCH opened at $0.03 on Friday. GBT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services.

