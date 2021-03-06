GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells $137,368.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $137,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $213,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GATX opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,733,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

