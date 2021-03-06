Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,615.72

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,615.72 ($21.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($19.60). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,535 ($20.05), with a volume of 130,520 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 39.56.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total value of £160,000 ($209,041.02). Insiders sold 47,751 shares of company stock worth $75,050,114 over the last ninety days.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

