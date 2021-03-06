Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 92,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

