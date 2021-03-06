Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 83.5% in February

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the January 28th total of 724,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. 788,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $201.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $118,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

