Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10,202.79

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £102.03 ($133.30) and traded as low as GBX 9,717.77 ($126.96). Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) shares last traded at GBX 9,750 ($127.38), with a volume of 79,575 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is £102.46 and its 200-day moving average is £102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

In related news, insider Rachel Tongue bought 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total transaction of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

