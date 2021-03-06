Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Short Interest Update

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GLEO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. 18,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,249. Galileo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32.

Get Galileo Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLEO. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,908,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 1,028.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,116,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,343 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.