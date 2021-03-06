Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $17.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Gaia alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.