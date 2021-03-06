G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.74

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and traded as low as $16.70. G4S shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 6,012 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

