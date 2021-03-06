FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

