FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

YAMHF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

