FY2021 EPS Estimates for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Raised by Analyst

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

UNVR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

