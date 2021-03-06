FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $747.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 1,024.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

