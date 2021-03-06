FY2021 EPS Estimates for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Lifted by KeyCorp

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of C3.ai in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of AI stock opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

