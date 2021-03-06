FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AGCO Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

AGCO stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $134.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in AGCO by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 186.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 23,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

