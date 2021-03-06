Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 747,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 688,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
A number of analysts recently commented on FURY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49.
About Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)
Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.