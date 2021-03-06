Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 747,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 688,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on FURY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

