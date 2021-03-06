Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.55. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.22 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 12.50-12.50 EPS.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

