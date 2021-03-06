Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
FLGT opened at $92.34 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.
