Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,411,000 after buying an additional 398,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,432,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

