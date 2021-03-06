FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for FS Development in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($2.22) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS Development’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FS Development in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FS Development in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. FS Development has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

FS Development Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

