Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRHLF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.72.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

