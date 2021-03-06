Frank Grese Sells 7,500 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00.

GPI stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

